Gov. Kemp says he will call special session over hurricane relief bill

The kicker of his message may get the most attention from lawmakers: “Such special session may also be timely to address other budgetary and oversight issues.”

Lawmakers just passed a state budget that cut $2.2 billion in spending — including $950 million from k-12 schools — because the COVID-19 recession has shrunk state revenue. If state revenue is flagging when the session occurs, more adjustments could be made. Conversely, the same could be true if Congress comes through with federal aid to states, as the U.S. House and Kemp have supported.

But under state law, governors decide what issues lawmakers can consider in a special session, so other things could be addressed.

The General Assembly was called into a special session in 2018 after the elections to provide a Hurricane Michael relief package for South Georgia. Lawmakers also used the session to tack on a tax break on fuel for airlines, with most of the benefit accruing to Delta Air Lines.

The timing of this special session will be closely watched because the November election is only a few months away and all 236 legislative seats are on the ballot.