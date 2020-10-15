Abrams' group airs TV ad pressing voters to ‘heal’ Georgia by ousting critics of Medicaid expansion

Abrams and other Democrats have long pushed for a full expansion of Medicaid, saying it would cover hundreds of thousands of uninsured Georgians, boost the state’s economy and shore up the flagging network of rural hospitals.

09/30/2020 - Marietta, Georgia - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after greeting Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived on Air Force Two at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Top Republicans, including Kemp and former Gov. Nathan Deal, have said funding Medicaid expansion would be too costly in the long run, particularly if the federal government ends a matching program. They also say expansion would take state dollars from priorities such as public safety or education.

In an eight-page fiscal note delivered last year to House leaders, the state auditor estimated the net cost of the expansion would be about $150 million in 2020 and range between $188 million and $213 million by 2022.

Abrams founded Fair Fight in 2018 after losing a close gubernatorial election, and the group has raised more than $32 million since then, with millions devoted toward expanding voting rights access in battleground states across the nation.

But the group has also promoted other causes near-and-dear to Abrams, who is expected to challenge Kemp in a 2022 rematch, including frequently pushing for an expansion of the Medicaid program that she highlighted on the campaign trail.

See the ad, “Medicaid Expansion Now,” here: