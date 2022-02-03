‘A new low’ Georgia lawmaker vents after testing positive for Covid

“We will continue to take every reasonable step, including a rigorous testing program, to protect the health of those who must come to the Capitol to conduct the people’s business,” said Kaleb McMichen, communications director for Ralston.

It’s not the first time Clark has courted controversy involving coronavirus. He was booted from the state Capitol by a state trooper in January 2021 after refusing the chamber’s twice-weekly testing requirements. At the time, he called Ralston a “dictator” and vented at the health precautions.

He also has a long history of defiance of leadership since he was elected to a Gwinnett-based district in 2015. He has called for Ralston’s resignation and waged a failed bid for Speaker. He announced last year he won’t seek another term to the state House.

Clark, who said he’s fully vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms, is a founding member of the newly formed state chapter of the House Freedom Caucus, which aims to pull the Georgia GOP agenda further to the right.

It’s unclear if Clark will attempt to show up at the Capitol, though he noted that he would be forcibly removed by the Georgia State Patrol if tries to set foot on the House floor before the five-day period is over.