Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Thursday lamented what he called the “fact of life” of school shootings in America and urged for increased security in the days after a deadly attack in northeast Georgia.

“I don’t like this. I don’t like to admit this. I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets,” Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, told a rally in Arizona in response to a reporter’s question. “We have got to bolster security so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able to.”

His comments were quickly framed by Democrats as callous, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign noting former President Donald Trump responded to a school shooting in Iowa earlier this year by saying, “It’s just horrible, so surprising to see it here. But have to get over it, we have to move forward.”

“Donald Trump and JD Vance will always choose the NRA and gun lobby over our children. That is the choice in this election,” Harris-Walz 2024 campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said.

William Martin, a spokesperson for Vance, criticized the news media for implying that he was dismissing school shootings, telling Fox News that “this is yet another case of the fake news media brazenly lying about a Republican politician.” Martin criticized Harris for speaking in a 2019 interview about “taking police officers out of schools.”

Vance is set to return to Georgia on Sept. 16, when he will speak at the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein reports it will be the first time Vance and Gov. Brian Kemp will attend the same event in Georgia this campaign season.

IT’S HAPPENING. North Carolina will send absentee ballots today, making it the first state where people can start voting in the presidential election.

In-person early voting will start in five states later this month, Axios reported. They are:

Pennsylvania on Sept. 16

Minnesota and Virginia on Sept. 20

Vermont on Sept. 21

Illinois on Sept. 26

What about Georgia? Absentee ballots will be mailed on Oct. 7. In-person early voting won’t begin until Oct. 15, per the AJC’s election expert Mark Niesse. Early voting would have started on Oct. 14, but it got pushed because of Columbus Day.

ELECTION PRESSURE. The voting rights group Fair Fight launched a new TV ad Thursday called “Rigged” that takes aim at Georgia’s Republican-run State Election Board.

“When they lose, MAGA extremists say the election was rigged, but they’re the ones doing the rigging, changing Georgia election rules in secret,” says a narrator. “It’s a conspiracy that could help Trump.”

The ad tells voters to call Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and ask him “to remove the MAGA extremists” from the board. The ads points people to a website, callkemp.com, with instructions on how to reach the governor’s office.

Fair Fight, founded by two-time Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams, and Democrats have been pressuring Kemp to pursue an ethics investigation of the board. They fear that the board’s recently passed rules could be used by Republicans to vote against certifying the presidential election.

The rules require an undefined “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results and give county election boards more power to scrutinize vote counts.

Kemp is in a tight spot as the controversy turns the presidential election into a debate over the 2020 race.

WILLIS BACKLASH. The political organization founded by former Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler launched an ad on Thursday that criticizes Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ stalled election-interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

The nearly minute-long ad, backed by a six-figure buy from the group Greater Georgia, highlights the backlog in Fulton County’s court system and ends with a three-word takeaway: “We deserve better.”

Greater Georgia was founded by Loeffler as a conservative counterpoint to Fair Fight, the group launched by former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.

Loeffler, a close ally of Trump, could seek a return to the U.S. Senate in 2026 when Democrat Jon Ossoff is up for reelection. But she might have other reasons to bash Willis.

Though she wasn’t ultimately charged, the special grand jury that Willis initiated recommended that Loeffler face criminal counts in the case. Loeffler is now one of Willis’ loudest critics — going so far as to actively recruit a challenger to run against her in November.

RECOVERY TOUR. September is bus tour season, especially for politicians looking for votes in November. But the statewide bus tour that kicked off in front of the Georgia Capitol this week is campaigning for a far more important reason.

The 2024 Georgia Recovers Bus Tour will make 60 stops across the state to highlight the help that is available to people struggling with alcohol or drug addiction. The purpose of the trip is two-fold, per Kevin Tanner, a former Georgia state representative who is now commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Disabilities.

“One is celebrating (the) recovery of people who are in recovery, and all the people working in this field,” Tanner said. “But it also helps to reduce stigma and lets people know that it’s nothing to be ashamed of and there is hope and there is recovery from addiction.”

The trip is paid for by the Department of Behavioral Health and Disabilities in partnership with the Georgia Council on Recovery. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation over the summer declaring September to be “Recovery Month.”

SO LONG SALZER. For decades, James Salzer has covered politics and policy at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, keeping a watchful eye on taxpayer dollars and Statehouse shenanigans as both a reporter and editor.

Lawmakers often quip that Salzer knows the ins-and-outs of the state spending plan better than they do. Even from Spain, where Salzer has spent much of the last year or so, he broke countless stories about campaign finance and budgetary jujitsu.

He’s retiring and today marks his last day with the AJC. That means he’s finally able to enjoy his evening siestas without monitoring legislative meetings or editing another late-night campaign story.

Your insiders gave him a sendoff a few days ago on Politically Georgia, which you can listen to here. We also asked a few of our colleagues to chime in with their favorite Gold Dome memories of the lovable curmudgeon we call “the Maestro.”

Deputy political editor Chris Joyner:

There was this period where he insisted on sitting at his desk on a big, red yoga ball. James is a runner and he was always nursing some sort of injury. The ball was supposed to address one of them.

We made endless fun of it and made visitors to the Capitol bureau sit on it for photos when he wasn’t there. We even started a Facebook page called “Salzer’s Big Red Ball.”

But the best day was when, in the rare moment of quiet when we were all working on stories, the ball burst in a loud pop and sent Salzer plummeting to the carpet. What laughter!

Of course, now with his retirement, I’m feeling a little like the yoga ball. Deflated.

Government reporter Maya T. Prabhu:

One of my favorite memories working with James was his continued, loud disapproval of my poor eating habits — and dislike of drinking water. Every time he got a glimpse of my cheeseburger with onion rings or watched me down a Mountain Dew, he would comment about how healthy I was being.

Shortly before we all went home from session at the beginning of the pandemic, I actually had a salad for lunch. And followed it up by eating an entire sleeve of Thin Mints which, of course, he caught on camera.

James will be incredibly missed, but I am looking forward to being able to eat like a racoon without his looks of disdain.

Elections reporter Mark Niesse:

Salzer loves to highlight tax breaks for the rich handed out by the Georgia General Assembly, and nothing symbolizes that more than the stock photo of a yacht he used repeatedly.

That big yacht shows up everywhere — not just on tax breaks for boat owners.

Tax cuts for retrofitting boats in Georgia? Yacht. Deals for yacht owners? There’s that photo. A business that “creates jobs” for big-boat repairs? Of course, there’s the yacht.

No one — no one — watched government spending like Salzer. He’s an incredible watchdog reporter and a keen editor. He’ll be sorely missed.

You can send him your own farewell note here. We love you, Salzer. And we can’t wait to visit you in Spain. Get the guest room ready.

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” state Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, talks about her efforts to pass gun safety measures at the General Assembly. Former Cobb County GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd will share his perspective on the Apalachee High School shooting.

You can listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On Thursday’s show, the hosts discussed the Georgia school shooting with WABE contributors Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson. Plus, state Rep. Shea Roberts, D-Atlanta, talked about her Democratic PAC.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he will sign an executive order creating labor standards for federal agencies, such as workplace safety guidelines, salary standards, benefits guidelines and union protections.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, preparing for Tuesday’s presidential debate.

The U.S. House and Senate are in recess until Monday.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. We’re 59 days away from the election. Here’s what’s happening today:

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will deliver remarks today at a campaign fundraiser in Chicago. On Saturday, he will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for events sponsored by “Latinos con Harris-Walz,” the campaign’s outreach to Latino voters.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will headline a “Dim Sum Rally for Kamala” in Johns Creek on Saturday as part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s “weekend of action” ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a news conference in New York City today before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, to address the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Board of Trustees. On Saturday, he will hold a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

to address the Fraternal Order of Police’s National Board of Trustees. On Saturday, he will hold a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the GOP vice presidential nominee, will speak at a Trump campaign fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

REST IN PEACE. Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Earl Rogers, who died at the age of 71 over the weekend shortly after he was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Rogers was the lead lobbyist for the Georgia Chamber for years, playing an instrumental role in the passage of sweeping tort legislation long sought by business leaders in 2005.

He later went on to lobby for the Georgia Hospital Association, where he served as president and chief executive until his retirement earlier this year.

A House resolution earlier this year commended his “efficient, effective, unselfish and dedicated service to the state of Georgia.”

His funeral will be held on Sept. 13 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

SHOUTOUTS. Today’s birthday:

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, who is celebrating by serving food at B Mac’s Buffet in Waycross as part of his Take Buddy to Work campaign.

