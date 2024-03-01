‘Politically Georgia’: Postgame analysis and a peek behind the curtain on Crossover Day

Friday on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Greg Bluestein, Bill Nigut and Patricia Murphy recap Crossover Day at the Capitol.

A quick refresher: Crossover Day is the deadline for a bill to pass from one chamber to another. However, if a bill doesn’t make it over, it can be attached to another bill later in the session. The stakes are even higher this year as it’s the second year of a biennial session. A bill that died last year could come back again, not so if it died this year. The end of the legislative session, or Sine Die, is March 28.

Bills focusing on immigration, the film tax credit and religious rights survived the deadline. Immigration became a big issue following the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus. Her funeral is today. Authorities say the man in custody in Riley’s killing entered the country illegally. In the wake of Riley’s death, Republicans brought new emphasis to House Bill 1105, which had been introduced before the killing. It would require local law enforcement to notify federal officials if they’ve detained an immigrant who had entered the U.S. illegally. People who oppose the bill say it would overwhelm law enforcement officials and lead to racial profiling of immigrant communities.