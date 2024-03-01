BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

‘Politically Georgia’: Postgame analysis and a peek behind the curtain on Crossover Day

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones hits the gavel after a bill wins passage in in the state Senate on Crossover Day. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

By
1 hour ago

Friday on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Greg Bluestein, Bill Nigut and Patricia Murphy recap Crossover Day at the Capitol.

A quick refresher: Crossover Day is the deadline for a bill to pass from one chamber to another. However, if a bill doesn’t make it over, it can be attached to another bill later in the session. The stakes are even higher this year as it’s the second year of a biennial session. A bill that died last year could come back again, not so if it died this year. The end of the legislative session, or Sine Die, is March 28.

Bills focusing on immigration, the film tax credit and religious rights survived the deadline. Immigration became a big issue following the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus. Her funeral is today. Authorities say the man in custody in Riley’s killing entered the country illegally. In the wake of Riley’s death, Republicans brought new emphasis to House Bill 1105, which had been introduced before the killing. It would require local law enforcement to notify federal officials if they’ve detained an immigrant who had entered the U.S. illegally. People who oppose the bill say it would overwhelm law enforcement officials and lead to racial profiling of immigrant communities.

Over in the Senate, a religious rights bill advanced. It would match the religious protections of federal law. Georgia Equality’s Jeff Graham spoke about the measure last week on “Politically Georgia.” He said he supports the measure but added that the state also needs a comprehensive civil rights law. Georgia is one of three states without one.

A few measures were also left on the cutting-room floor. The push to expand Medicaid did not advance, but House leaders already signaled they were not likely to pick up the matter this session. A bill that would require parents to opt in their children for sex education did not get a vote. Additionally, legislation that would limit automatic voter registration did not push forward.

And the “Politically Georgia” crew gives a unique peak behind the curtains under the Gold Dome. Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Executive Producer Shane Backler take you to the floor of the Capitol in real time as these bills were being considered. You can listen to that episode below.

Monday on “Politically Georgia,” former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joins the show.

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
