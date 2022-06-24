Politically Georgia podcast: Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade

It’s a seismic change in Georgia politics and beyond.
In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, our political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and state house reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the abortion ruling that had been in place for more than 50 years.
Our team will break down how Georgia will implement its law, how this ruling will affect the campaign, why Republicans won’t be taking a huge victory lap and how this will change American case law.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Ruling means states can ban abortion
Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion ruling
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
Abortion ruling likely shifts focus of Georgia 2022 campaigns
Atlanta mayor ‘sickened’ by Supreme Court’s decision as metro DAs react