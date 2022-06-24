Politically Georgia podcast: Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade

In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, our political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and state house reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the abortion ruling that had been in place for more than 50 years.

Our team will break down how Georgia will implement its law, how this ruling will affect the campaign, why Republicans won’t be taking a huge victory lap and how this will change American case law.