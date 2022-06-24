ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade

Demonstrators who support and oppose abortion rights sit in the lobby at the Capitol in March as members of the Senate debate House Bill 481, now the state’s new anti-abortion “heartbeat” law. The polarizing issue has not triggered the kind of response from Georgia’s corporate powers that they have shown when other controversial legislation was considered. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Politics
14 minutes ago

It’s a seismic change in Georgia politics and beyond.

In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, our political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and state house reporter Maya T. Prabhu discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the abortion ruling that had been in place for more than 50 years.

Our team will break down how Georgia will implement its law, how this ruling will affect the campaign, why Republicans won’t be taking a huge victory lap and how this will change American case law.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Ruling means states can ban abortion

Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion ruling

Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not

Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions

Abortion ruling likely shifts focus of Georgia 2022 campaigns

Atlanta mayor ‘sickened’ by Supreme Court’s decision as metro DAs react

Complete coverage of Supreme Court decision

