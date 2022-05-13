ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: A MAGA war of words heats up the May 24 primary

US President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) after he delivered remarks on combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis on October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the divide between the Donald Trump wing and the establishment wing of the Republican party.

Plus, the hosts tackle the issues that will define heated Democratic matchups and why coastal Georgia is getting a major boost.

New episodes of Politically Georgia are released every Wednesday and Friday or when major news breaks. Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

