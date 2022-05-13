Politically Georgia podcast: A MAGA war of words heats up the May 24 primary

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the divide between the Donald Trump wing and the establishment wing of the Republican party.
Plus, the hosts tackle the issues that will define heated Democratic matchups and why coastal Georgia is getting a major boost.
