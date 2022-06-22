ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Another Trump takedown in the Georgia runoff elections

Poll workers Tony Adams, Alex Almeter and Gamble Everett wait for voters at Park Tavern a few minutes after the polls opened at 7 a.m. for the Georgia primary runoff elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Voter turnout appeared low with no voters waiting for the polls to open and only a few trickling in within the first hour.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at what impact Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump had on the candidates they endorsed and what lies ahead for them on the road to November.

Plus, our insiders review the testimony from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling at the January 6th Committee hearings Tuesday in Washington.

