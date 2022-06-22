Politically Georgia podcast: Another Trump takedown in the Georgia runoff elections

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at what impact Stacey Abrams and Donald Trump had on the candidates they endorsed and what lies ahead for them on the road to November.
Plus, our insiders review the testimony from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling at the January 6th Committee hearings Tuesday in Washington.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Georgia runoff elections
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
Photos: Candidate parties, voters at the polls
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
Chris West edges out Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd District GOP contest
McCormick defeats Evans in 6th District GOP runoff
Collins beats Trump-endorsed Jones in 10th Congressional District contest
Janice Laws Robinson wins Democratic nod for insurance commissioner again
William Boddie wins Democratic runoff for labor commissioner