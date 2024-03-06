Politics

‘Politically Georgia’: Nikki Haley suspends campaign before Georgia’s primary

Former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley delivers remarks as she suspends her presidential campaign Wednesday. Haley pointedly declined to endorse her rival, former President Donald J. Trump. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley delivers remarks as she suspends her presidential campaign Wednesday. Haley pointedly declined to endorse her rival, former President Donald J. Trump. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)
By
32 minutes ago

Moments before we went live on air at WABE, Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign. The South Carolina Republican lost all but one state to former President Donald Trump in the Super Tuesday contests.

In her announcement, the former U.N. ambassador did stop short of endorsing Trump, who is now the presumptive Republican nominee. For him to become the official Republican nominee, he still needs to earn 1,215 delegates.

But even with Haley exiting the race, she and several other Republicans and three Democrats will still technically be on the ballot during Georgia’s primary next Tuesday.

President Joe Biden won all his primaries during Super Tuesday except for American Samoa. Political consultant Rick Dent says the race to the White House is now a near binary choice between Biden and Trump, and the Democrat gains a small advantage. “(Biden) has suffered from (what) a lot of weak incumbents have suffered, and that is you’re compared against everybody.”

Emory professor Andra Gillespie cautioned that if Biden wants to win his reelection bid, he can’t take minority voters for granted. “If Democrats don’t have stratospheric turnout numbers with these groups and don’t get traditional breaks ... it’s not going to bode well.”

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Nikki Haley surrogate Eric Tanenblatt and Atlanta Journal-Constitution colleague Tamar Hallerman join the show.

*Quick programming note: On Tuesday, there were some technical difficulties during U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s interview, so we fully re-aired that conversation for our radio audience today.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
6h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
6h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
6h ago
Georgia utility elections called off, leaving Republicans in office
8h ago
Donald Trump is on brink of winning GOP nod after dominant Super Tuesday
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles