‘Politically Georgia’: Nikki Haley suspends campaign before Georgia’s primary

Moments before we went live on air at WABE, Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign. The South Carolina Republican lost all but one state to former President Donald Trump in the Super Tuesday contests.

In her announcement, the former U.N. ambassador did stop short of endorsing Trump, who is now the presumptive Republican nominee. For him to become the official Republican nominee, he still needs to earn 1,215 delegates.

I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign.



Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God… pic.twitter.com/XAwgOGzKdy — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 6, 2024

But even with Haley exiting the race, she and several other Republicans and three Democrats will still technically be on the ballot during Georgia’s primary next Tuesday.

President Joe Biden won all his primaries during Super Tuesday except for American Samoa. Political consultant Rick Dent says the race to the White House is now a near binary choice between Biden and Trump, and the Democrat gains a small advantage. “(Biden) has suffered from (what) a lot of weak incumbents have suffered, and that is you’re compared against everybody.”

Emory professor Andra Gillespie cautioned that if Biden wants to win his reelection bid, he can’t take minority voters for granted. “If Democrats don’t have stratospheric turnout numbers with these groups and don’t get traditional breaks ... it’s not going to bode well.”

