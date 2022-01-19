Politically Georgia: Inside Georgia’s record-smashing budget

How does Gov. Brian Kemp plan to spend $30.2 billion?
Kemp has proposed the largest budget in state history, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution state budget expert James Salzer joins Politically Georgia podcast host Greg Bluestein to explain what the governor plans to do with the $3.7 billion surplus.
“Gov. Kemp is in a Mardi Gras parade throwing out candy to people because there’s so much available in this budget,” Salzer said.
Plus, why there’s so much money going to education and prisons.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
More from Politically Georgia
Editors' Picks