Politically Georgia: Inside Georgia’s record-smashing budget

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) arrives at a press conference on preparations for an incoming winter storm on January 14th, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) arrives at a press conference on preparations for an incoming winter storm on January 14th, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

How does Gov. Brian Kemp plan to spend $30.2 billion?

Kemp has proposed the largest budget in state history, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution state budget expert James Salzer joins Politically Georgia podcast host Greg Bluestein to explain what the governor plans to do with the $3.7 billion surplus.

“Gov. Kemp is in a Mardi Gras parade throwing out candy to people because there’s so much available in this budget,” Salzer said.

Plus, why there’s so much money going to education and prisons.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

