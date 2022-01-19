Hamburger icon
Georgia tax collections up 18% for first half of fiscal 2022

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
State tax collections were up 24.3% in December as Georgia’s economy remained strong through the holiday season.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, collections are 18.1% ahead of last year, or $2.28 billion. The increase comes on top of a record fiscal 2021, when the state wound up with a $3.7 billion surplus.

Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed returning $1.6 billion of that to Georgians through income tax refunds.

Income tax collections were up almost 24% in December from December 2020, and sales tax collections were up 21.6%. Income and sales taxes make up the majority of state revenue.

The revenue numbers are good news for state lawmakers, who are beginning to review Kemp’s proposal to increase state spending $3 billion this year. Kemp’s plan includes pay raises and bonuses for teachers and state and university employees and big increases in funding for education and health care.

It is also good news for Kemp, who is up for re-election this year and faces both Republican and Democratic opposition. The state’s fiscal economist told lawmakers Tuesday he expects a slowing of revenue growth in 2022.

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

