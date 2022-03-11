Politically Georgia: Has Brian Kemp already moved on from David Perdue?

Gov. Brian Kemp became the last of the major candidates in his race to qualify on Thursday. What does it mean that Gov. Kemp did not even mention his GOP rival David Perdue during his remarks?
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by AJC managing editor Leroy Chapman and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to breakdown where the race stands after qualifying week.
Plus, our team digs into what the Legislature plans to do about rising gas prices and why Democrats are struggling to get their arms around inflation.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author