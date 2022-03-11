Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Has Brian Kemp already moved on from David Perdue?

220310-Atlanta-Gov. Brian Kemp holds a rally after qualifying to run for reelection Thursday morning, Mar. 10, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp became the last of the major candidates in his race to qualify on Thursday. What does it mean that Gov. Kemp did not even mention his GOP rival David Perdue during his remarks?

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by AJC managing editor Leroy Chapman and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman to breakdown where the race stands after qualifying week.

Plus, our team digs into what the Legislature plans to do about rising gas prices and why Democrats are struggling to get their arms around inflation.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Featured
