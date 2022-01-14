Politically Georgia: Biden and Kemp highlight a busy week

Gov. Brian Kemp laid out one of the most aggressive conservative legislative agendas in recent Georgia history.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a closer look at what Kemp said in his State of the State address. And they breakdown President Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta and the fallout from his comments.
