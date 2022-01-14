Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Biden and Kemp highlight a busy week

220113-Atlanta-Gov. Brian Kemp, flanked by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, left, and House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) before delivering the State of the State address to a joint session of the Georgia Legislature on Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
220113-Atlanta-Gov. Brian Kemp, flanked by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, left, and House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) before delivering the State of the State address to a joint session of the Georgia Legislature on Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp laid out one of the most aggressive conservative legislative agendas in recent Georgia history.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a closer look at what Kemp said in his State of the State address. And they breakdown President Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta and the fallout from his comments.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

