ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Kemp tries to run up score in Perdue’s hometown

Gov. Brian Kemp signs a $1 billion tax cut bill in Bonaire on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a $1 billion tax cut bill in Bonaire on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to slam the door shut on former U.S. Sen. David Perdue as the primary election nears.

On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy recap a week of campaigning and explain why Kemp spent a day in Perdue’s hometown.

Plus, the AJC digs into some of the claims made by Herschel Walker while endorsing health and nutrition products.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
OPINION: The big-money industry to defeat MTG, Inc.
38m ago
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
38m ago
‘Blah, blah, blah’ Second Georgia gov debate focuses again on 2020 election
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top