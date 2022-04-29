Politically Georgia: Kemp tries to run up score in Perdue’s hometown

Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to slam the door shut on former U.S. Sen. David Perdue as the primary election nears.
On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy recap a week of campaigning and explain why Kemp spent a day in Perdue’s hometown.
Plus, the AJC digs into some of the claims made by Herschel Walker while endorsing health and nutrition products.
