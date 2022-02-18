Politically Georgia: David Perdue calls in a favor from Donald Trump

Republican David Perdue’s campaign for governor is struggling, but reinforcements are on the way.
Host Greg Bluestein and Political Insider columnist Patricia Murphy discuss how Donald Trump plans to boost Perdue’s campaign in the latest episode of the Politically Georgia podcast.
They also tackle how Gov. Brian Kemp is leveraging his office to strengthen his conservative credentials, Herschel Walker is ignoring his Republican rivals in the U.S. Senate race and tempers are flaring under the Gold Dome.
