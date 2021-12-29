Politically Georgia: A wild 2021 in state politics comes to an end

In the final episode of Politically Georgia for 2021, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insider Patricia Murphy, Washington Correspondent Tia Mitchell and Editor-in-Chief Kevin Riley join host Greg Bluestein to discuss the biggest stories of the year.

They discuss the surprise victories in the U.S. Senate runoffs, how former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods influenced GOP politics and the major change in voting laws that resulted. They also look at how two potentially historic elections will shape the 2022 campaign.