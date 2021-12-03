ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Stacey Abrams joins the race for governor

Stacey Abrams speaks Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the celebration of life and dedication of the Jordan Family Life Center in Vernon Jordan's honor at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, where he was a lifelong member. The Atlanta native, who became a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, died March 1 at age 85. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams is underway.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein to dig into Abrams decision. They discuss what’s changed since the close race in 2018, Kemp’s response to Abrams’ return and how Donald Trump and David Perdue are putting the GOP governor in a tough spot.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein
Patricia Murphy
Abrams and Trump both questioned elections, but evidence is different
3h ago
Redistricting puts southwest Georgia congressional district into play for GOP
4h ago
Capitol Recap: Stacey Abrams launches bid for Georgia governor
4h ago
