Politically Georgia: Stacey Abrams joins the race for governor

The rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams is underway.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Political Insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein to dig into Abrams decision. They discuss what’s changed since the close race in 2018, Kemp’s response to Abrams’ return and how Donald Trump and David Perdue are putting the GOP governor in a tough spot.
