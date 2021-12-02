Stacey Abrams is mounting a rematch against Kemp. What’s next?

Now that an Abrams candidacy is no longer a hypothetical, the pressure will only intensify on Perdue to make up his mind. We’re told he’s still conflicted about whether to run, though some of his friends say he’s leaning toward pulling the trigger.

Caption Brian Kemp (right) reacts as U.S. Senator David Perdue wishes him a happy birthday at Anderson General Store in Statesboro early Friday morning, November 2, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Kemp, meanwhile, is taking aggressive steps to wall off a challenge. He’s lined up new endorsements, built a fundraising edge and made use of his bully pulpit, all in hopes of consolidating GOP support to ward off Perdue’s threat.

But none of that has helped tamp down attacks from Donald Trump or his allies. Late Wednesday, Fox News personality Sean Hannity added his voice to the din by calling on Kemp to “bow out” of the race and make way for Perdue.

How much influence will Trump have?

Nearly four years ago, Trump’s endorsement of Kemp turned what could have been a nail-biter GOP runoff into a rout of then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle. At Trump’s last rally in Georgia, he suggested he would have preferred if Abrams won.

The former president remains infuriated that Kemp wouldn’t take steps to overturn his election defeat. And he welcomed Abrams to the race by warning that his “MAGA base will just not vote” for Kemp in 2022.

“But some good Republican will run, and some good Republican will get my endorsement, and some good Republican will WIN!”

Caption President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS)

He’s actively tried to recruit Perdue to join his pro-Trump slate that already includes Senate candidate Herschel Walker; Burt Jones, a contender for lieutenant governor; and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for secretary of state. If Perdue declines a bid, it’s not clear who else Trump would seek to run.

Some state Republicans predict that Trump’s influence is starting to wane. There may be no better test of how strong his grip on the GOP is in 2022 than Kemp’s reelection bid.

How will Abrams’ platform take shape?

The Democrat ran in 2018 as an unapologetic liberal with a focus on broad-based issues. While her support for gun control measures and abortion rights upset conservatives, she was more likely to talk about expanding Medicaid or boosting education funding on the campaign trail.

Those issues are certain to make a comeback in 2022, along with Abrams’ calls to strengthen voting rights laws. She also seems certain to promote policies to bolster public health programs and offer new incentives for needy Georgians.

Caption Stacey Abrams departs a rally for gubernatorial candidate, and former Virginia Governor, Terry McAullife (D-VA) on October 17th, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia. Credit: Nathan Posner

But other planks of her platform are still unknown, along with how she’ll seek to pass her priorities in a state Legislature that’s almost certain to remain in GOP control.

Will Abrams and Raphael Warnock team up on the trail?

The last time a Georgia governor’s race coincided with a U.S. Senate contest, then-Gov. Nathan Deal and Senate GOP nominee David Perdue only occasionally teamed up on the campaign trail. They even had competing bus tours the final stretch of the race.

But the Democratic dynamic in 2022 is far different. Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are close allies, and she helped recruit him to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in 2019.

Caption Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, right, bumps elbows with Stacey Abrams during a campaign rally with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at Pullman Yard on Dec. 15, 2020 in Atlanta. Abrams has not yet announced which political office she may seek for the 2022 election. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

It’s not hard to imagine the two uniting at the top of the ticket throughout the campaign to promote shared ideals and energize Democratic voters, particularly Black Georgians who form the cornerstone of the party’s base.

How do Georgia Democrats buck the midterm blues?

If there’s a defining challenge for Georgia Democrats next year, it’s trying to recreate the same coalition that fueled Joe Biden’s narrow victory in November 2020 and powered the upset Senate runoff victories in January during a lower-turnout midterm.

Democrats are under pressure to prove that their victories were not a Trump-driven anomaly, but a part of a foundational change in Georgia’s firmament.

And they must do so in a challenging political climate: The party in power typically loses seats in a midterm vote, and Biden’s approval ratings have taken a hit.

State Democrats in 2020 weren’t shy about tying themselves to national candidates, in a break from conventional campaign strategy in Georgia. That approach, though, might prove more complicated to pull off in 2022.