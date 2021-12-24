Politically Georgia: Rivian’s incentives, Abrams’ Christmas ad and Kemp’s Medicaid setback

In this Christmas eve episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein to discuss the incentive package Governor Kemp gave auto-maker Rivian to come to Georgia and why it could very well be the largest ever.
Plus, they look at how Stacey Abrams is using a Christmas radio ad to try to cut down one potential Republican attack against her and a legal blow to Kemp’s Medicaid plans.
