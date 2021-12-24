Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Rivian’s incentives, Abrams’ Christmas ad and Kemp’s Medicaid setback

December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics
By Staff reports
51 minutes ago

In this Christmas eve episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein to discuss the incentive package Governor Kemp gave auto-maker Rivian to come to Georgia and why it could very well be the largest ever.

Plus, they look at how Stacey Abrams is using a Christmas radio ad to try to cut down one potential Republican attack against her and a legal blow to Kemp’s Medicaid plans.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

More from Politically Georgia

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suing the president becoming common practice for Georgia attorney general
51m ago
OPINION: A political food tour of Georgia, from barbecue to ‘Scrambled Dogs’
1h ago
Federal appeals court in Atlanta to get its first Black judge
13h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top