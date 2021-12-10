ajc logo
X

Podcast: Kemp vs. Perdue: Round 1

Kemp pushes back on Perdue’s comment he wouldn’t certify 2020 election if he was governor
Caption
Kemp pushes back on Perdue’s comment he wouldn’t certify 2020 election if he was governor

Politics
By Staff reports
17 minutes ago

The first week of the battle between Gov. Brian Kemp and David Perdue is off to a loud start.

Atlanta-Journal Constitution Political Insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein discuss the attacks Perdue is launching. Plus, why many Republicans are not taking sides and how the dynamics might be changing in the fight to keep Buckhead in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

More from Politically Georgia

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Perdue’s challenge could trigger new culture war in Georgia
3h ago
Capitol Recap: Tongues wag as Perdue enters Georgia governor’s race
4h ago
OPINION: A challenge to a governor’s future about an election in the past
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top