Podcast: Kemp vs. Perdue: Round 1

The first week of the battle between Gov. Brian Kemp and David Perdue is off to a loud start.
Atlanta-Journal Constitution Political Insider Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein discuss the attacks Perdue is launching. Plus, why many Republicans are not taking sides and how the dynamics might be changing in the fight to keep Buckhead in Atlanta.
