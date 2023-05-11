Kemp picks fake elector for Georgia Board of Natural Resources

They signed a document claiming they were the “duly elected and qualified electors” from Georgia, without any indication they were doing so on a “contingent” basis that depended on the outcome of lawsuits.

Kemp declined to comment on why he appointed a fake elector to the DNR board. Hennessy didn’t immediately return a message Thursday afternoon.

Hennessy is a mega donor to Kemp’s campaigns. He gave $185,000 to Kemp’s leadership committee during the governor’s reelection campaign. In addition, Hennessy, his family and businesses contributed another $62,000 to Kemp’s campaign directly.

Hennessy previously served on the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia until this spring.

As a member of the Board of Natural Resources, Hennessy will be one of 19 people responsible for creating air and water quality rules, regulating hunting seasons, reviewing the Department of Natural Resources’ budget and proposing legislation.