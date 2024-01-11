Parties look to raise money off debate

Tonight’s debate offers both parties a prime opportunity to raise some serious money.
As Tia Mitchell and Caleb Groves report, former Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her Wall Street husband, Jeff Sprecher, are hosting an event that former President Donald Trump is expected to attend alongside the host of allies jockeying to become his running mate. The minimum requirement to attend is donating or raising at least $10,000 for the GOP ticket.
The Democratic Party of Georgia also has an official watch party in Atlanta where tickets start at $24 for advance purchase. Per Tia and Caleb, those who want to be recognized as “BFD” donors (a reference to President Joe Biden’s spicy hot-mic moment at the signing of the Affordable Care Act) will need to shell out $2,400.
Earlier this week, Trump revved up a fundraising effort that seeks to capitalize off his booking at the Fulton County jail last year. As he sought to sell a $47 coffee mug featuring a photoshopped mugshot, Trump said he was “tortured” at the jail last year when he had his mug shot taken.
The claim that has no evidence to back it up – Trump was in and out of the jail quickly and law enforcement by all accounts went out of its way to speed things along – but it comes as he seeks to rally his base ahead of the GOP convention.
