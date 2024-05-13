BreakingNews
Boos, cheers and kaffiyehs worn in silent protest at Emory commencement
Politics

Outgoing DeKalb County CEO talks about what’s next

On ‘Politically Georgia,’ Michael Thurmond discusses whether he’ll run for office again
“Every politician thinks they got one more run in them, so we’ll see,” term-limited DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told the hosts on Monday's "Politically Georgia." (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

“Every politician thinks they got one more run in them, so we’ll see,” term-limited DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told the hosts on Monday's "Politically Georgia." (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
By
30 minutes ago

The outgoing DeKalb County CEO shed light on his plans after leaving office.

Michael Thurmond has said in the past that he doesn’t believe his political career will end in DeKalb. For now, Thurmond — who is term-limited — wants to concentrate on the job he has.

“You never make important decisions when you’re tired if you can avoid it. What I want to do is to finish strong, take time to reflect and understand what I’ve learned,” Thurmond told the hosts of “Politically Georgia” on Monday.

“I’m a throwback politician. I believe that we are elected to build consensus and to ultimately solve problems and help people. I’m not in it just to throw bombs or get likes out there on Facebook or the internet,” Thurmond said. “I don’t know that a politician like that can still be successful in the current political environment.”

Thurmond has had a long career in Georgia politics. He was elected to the state Legislature in 1986.

He also served as the director of the Division of Family and Children Services and state labor commissioner.

Then in 2017, he became DeKalb’s CEO.

There have been rumors that the longtime Democrat could run for governor. And he stoked those rumors earlier this month during his final State of the County address, telling the crowd “I may need your vote” again.

“Every politician thinks they got one more run in them, so we’ll see,” Thurmond said.

Three commissioners — Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson — are vying to succeed Thurmond when his term ends in December, but he has not endorsed anyone yet in the May 21 primary.

The CEO said, “As I stated, we have three, I think exceptional candidates, but there, there is a definite possibility that I will endorse someone in the runoff, which is almost certain to occur.”

Tuesday on ”Politically Georgia”: Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon joins the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

UPDATE
Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A tiny Georgia agency’s big role in climate, infrastructure spending
15m ago

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: AP

HUSH MONEY TRIAL
Cohen testifies that publisher pressed him for reimbursement for suppressed stories
15m ago
The Latest

Credit: Oliver Contreras/The New York Times

From arm’s length to indispensable: Warnock now a top Biden ally in Georgia
A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Georgia Republicans boot vice chairman after ruling he voted illegally
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs