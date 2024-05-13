Outgoing DeKalb County CEO talks about what’s next

“I’m a throwback politician. I believe that we are elected to build consensus and to ultimately solve problems and help people. I’m not in it just to throw bombs or get likes out there on Facebook or the internet,” Thurmond said. “I don’t know that a politician like that can still be successful in the current political environment.”

Thurmond has had a long career in Georgia politics. He was elected to the state Legislature in 1986.

He also served as the director of the Division of Family and Children Services and state labor commissioner.

Then in 2017, he became DeKalb’s CEO.

There have been rumors that the longtime Democrat could run for governor. And he stoked those rumors earlier this month during his final State of the County address, telling the crowd “I may need your vote” again.

“Every politician thinks they got one more run in them, so we’ll see,” Thurmond said.

Three commissioners — Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson — are vying to succeed Thurmond when his term ends in December, but he has not endorsed anyone yet in the May 21 primary.

The CEO said, “As I stated, we have three, I think exceptional candidates, but there, there is a definite possibility that I will endorse someone in the runoff, which is almost certain to occur.”

