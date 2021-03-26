OPINION: How to loosen gun laws after a mass shooting

Kemp won the GOP primary in 2018 after casting himself as so pro-gun that he would star in an ad pointing a gun at an actor playing a potential suitor for one of his daughters.

The governor also supported “constitutional carry,” which would let gun owners conceal and carry handguns without a permit, and picked the National Rifle Association over Delta Air Lines in a squabble between the two.

Heading into the 2022 election cycle, it’s no secret that Kemp is on the outs with a large swath of the Donald Trump-loving GOP base, despite the fact that he has cut taxes, kept the economy humming, and recently made the COVID vaccine available to all Georgians.

A win on a gun bill isn’t just important for Kemp, but for every Republican in the Legislature up for reelection in 2022.

Enter HB 218, a “reciprocity” bill called “the governor’s bill” in Capitol hallways, long supported by both the National Rifle Association and Georgia Carry to allow any legal gun owner from another state to also carry their weapons in Georgia, even if their home state has looser carry license standards or no standards at all.

When Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, introduced HB 218 on the House floor in February, she called it “a very simple little housekeeping gun bill.”

Democrats, including Rep. Becky Evans, D-Atlanta, voted against the bill. “Law enforcement overwhelmingly opposes concealed carry reciprocity,” she said during the debate.

Along with the reciprocity language, HB 218 has picked up other riders. along the way. One requires probate courts to remain open to issue weapons carry permits, even during an emergency.

Another would allow Georgians to apply for a license in any county in the state, not just the county where they live, which is the current requirement.

“My concern is that you may have folks who have questionable backgrounds, who are not just going to apply anywhere, they may apply everywhere,” said Judge Kelli Wolk. “They can keep applying until they get the answer that they want.”

Wolk is the judge of Cobb County Probate Court and the president of the Council of Probate Court Judges. She has shared concerns about elements of the bill with lawmakers.

Among them is the language would require probate courts to remain open during an emergency for seven hours a day for first-come-first serve service, whether the emergency is a pandemic, a tornado, or a terrorist attack. Probate courts are now operating on a by-appointment basis.

“If there’s a bombing and there’s no courthouse, I don’t know how we issue permits,” she said. “If there’s a snowmageddon and nobody can get to the courthouse, am I going to get sued, because there was nobody here to issue those?”

Above and beyond the practical and logistical wrenches in the bill, it’s hard for your average bear to understand why gun restrictions in Georgia need to be loosened even further.

Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the Asian spa shootings, had no problem buying his weapon the day before he went on his shooting spree.

And it was easy enough for Rico Marley, the Publix suspect, to get the six guns he took to the grocery store. Along with his arsenal, Marley was also found with his gun license.

There may still be changes to HB 218 before it gets to the Senate floor, when all Democrats are expected to vote against it.

“It is a very bad look for Republicans to be providing the opportunity for more guns everywhere fresh off of two mass shootings.” said Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

It’s also possible that HB 218 won’t pass before the Legislature completes its work for the year at midnight on Wednesday.

That would be just as well for most Georgians, who in the past have broadly supported gun ownership, along with safety measures to keep weapons away from dangerous individuals.

But GOP primary voters are not the same as most Georgians. And every Republican in the General Assembly will face those voters in their primary a little more than a year from now.

So will Brian Kemp. His spokeswoman Mallory Blount, said he has been working with legislators and advocacy groups to pass a measure this year.

“While specific provisions of HB 218 may change before final passage,” Blount said, “The governor remains committed to working with the House and Senate to pass significant pro-2nd Amendment legislation this session.”