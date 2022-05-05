Opinion: Abortion suddenly takes center stage in 2022

“Life is a constitutional right,” said U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Augusta. “Abortion isn’t.”

“Make no mistake,” said U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, “women are under attack.”

Worried about the future course of the Supreme Court, Democrats in Congress had already pressed ahead with a bill to codify the Roe v. Wade decision.

“We must enshrine abortion rights into law,” said U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta.

While the bill passed the House on a mainly party-line vote, supporters are short of a majority in the Senate — and certainly don’t have 60 votes to break a GOP filibuster, leaving Democrats unable to get anything done.

“Women’s private reproductive decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor,” said U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

With Congress in gridlock, the fight could shift to state legislatures, making it an immediate issue in this year’s race for Governor.

“When I’m Governor, Georgia will be the safest place in America for the unborn,” said Republican candidate David Perdue.

“As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice,” declared Democrat Stacey Abrams.

There are always wild cards in an election year. Would a Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade be that kind of event?

An AJC poll back in January showed 68% of Georgia voters wanted Roe v. Wade to remain in place, mirroring national polls.

Democrats hope they can translate that into votes this year.

“The elections this November will have consequences,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer declared, “because the rights of a hundred million women are now on the ballot.”

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com