On the Georgia Trail: Pence reunites with Kemp

“Let me be very clear about this: Georgia was not one of the first states to reopen its economy and end the shutdowns. Georgia was the first state in America to open up again,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

Trump was among the most outspoken critics of Kemp’s April 2020 decision to lift restrictions that let shuttered businesses reopen, saying he “totally” disagreed with the move.

Kemp, for his part, also stressed his economic policy as he urged supporters to ignore his lead in the polls.

“We cannot let up. Do not believe the polls. Do not believe the media,” he said. “We’ve got to work like we’ve never worked before.”

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

What’s next for Geoff Duncan

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he would return to the private sector “for now” after his term ends in January, but didn’t rule out another run for public office as he focuses on his “GOP 2.0″ pitch to chart out a post-Donald Trump vision for his party.

“Being lieutenant governor has certainly taught me a lot of life lessons I hope to use in the future. If the opportunity to run for office again one day, if it makes sense for me and my family, we’ll certainly look at the opportunity. But for now, we’re going to focus on trying to heal and rebuild the party.”

The remarks came at the Buckhead Club, where Duncan held court before dozens of executives, officials and supporters.

After emerging as one of Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s leading GOP critics, Duncan wouldn’t say whether he planned to vote for the former football star.

Duncan said he wouldn’t vote for Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and that he is “going to continue to try to figure out fact from fiction.”