On Presidents Day, Naval Academy visitors reflect on alum Jimmy Carter

In Bancroft Hall, beneath the photo of Carter the midshipmen and another of Carter the president, is a short biography that traces his life, including an early graduation from the academy in 1946, an acceleration caused by the war. Carter went to work on the Navy’s first nuclear submarines, and because of his expertise he was sent to Canada in 1952 to respond to a nuclear reactor meltdown, The Washington Post reported.

But the former midshipman from rural Georgia would have just a short career on active duty.

Carter resigned in 1953 to take over the family’s peanut business after his father died, although he would remain a reservist for several more years. That change set the course for a political career that started in the Georgia Senate and continued to the governor’s office and eventually the White House.

A short walk from Bancroft Hall but on a quieter side of the campus is a building that for decades carried the name of a naval oceanographer who resigned his commission to join the Confederacy. Just recently, that building was renamed in tribute to Carter.

Carter Hall is now marked with a brand-new plaque at its door and a sign on the lawn with shiny gold letters. It’s not a stop on the campus tour, and since no classes were held on Presidents Day the building was quiet.

Jim Taggart, a Navy veteran from Levittown, N.Y., decided to spend the holiday checking out the campus for the first time. He toured the dining hall and stopped by the gift shop to purchase a sweatshirt.

Taggart remembers when Carter was president and the controversy he faced during the Iran hostage crisis. And then Carter embarked on a post-presidency highlighted by work for Habitat for Humanity and other philanthropic endeavors.

“It’s a period to look back and see his presidency, and his time serving his country as a naval officer, and his time after being president,” Taggart said. “What he did to make the world a better place.”