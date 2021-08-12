No health insurance increase next year for 650k Georgia teachers, state employees, retirees

Louis Amis, executive director of the State Health Benefit Plan, told the board the COVID-19 pandemic slowed usage of medical services covered by SHBP in 2020. The same thing happened with Medicaid, the state’s health care program for the poor and disabled. People put off seeing doctors, getting elective treatment and surgeries or seeing the dentist last year after the pandemic began. That reduced medical costs for the program.

Amis said there was an uptick in the number of people going to the doctor and getting other treatment in the first half of 2021, but it’s unclear if that will slow now that the Delta variant has COVID cases on the rise.

“No one knows what impact the Delta variant is going to have on the plan,” he said.

The State Health Benefit Plan is funded by a combination of “employer” payments -- tax money put in by the state and school districts -- and the “employee” premiums paid by plan members.

I