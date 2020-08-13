Georgia sets health premiums for teachers, state workers

Jeff Rickman, the executive director of the State Health Benefit Plan, told the board the rates approved Thursday are designed to maintain the financial stability of the plan. He said the state’s share of the cost of the plan has increased slightly — from 75% to about 79%.

John Palmer, a spokesman for the group Teachers Rally to Advocate for Georgia Insurance Choices, said “a slight increase in premiums this year was not unexpected, considering the pandemic and its effect on state revenue, and we are pleased with the consistency of plans and providers.” He said it’s important to protect the plan’s reserves.

“With teachers returning to the classrooms and hospitals closing in rural areas, we must protect that reserve fund for the inevitable high medical cost of the pandemic on our teachers, state employees and retirees,” Palmer said.