More about CNN’s debate hall studio and the scene outside the cable network

Tonight’s debate won’t be held at CNN’s landmark tower in downtown Atlanta that for decades served as the network’s home.
Instead, Brian O’Shea reports, the two presidential frontrunners will go face-to-face in a modest studio and office complex in Midtown that dates back to the network’s founding by Ted Turner in 1980.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
The nascent network operated there until it outgrew it and moved into what became CNN Center in 1987. Staff moved back last year under new owner Warner Bros. Discovery.
Our Rodney Ho reports that CNN is using Studio D for the debate, normally the set of the show “MLB on TBS.” “Viewers familiar with that show will not recognize it,” one executive told Ho.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
About the Author