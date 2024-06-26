Breaking: The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling
Politics

More about CNN’s debate hall studio and the scene outside the cable network

By
1 hour ago

Tonight’s debate won’t be held at CNN’s landmark tower in downtown Atlanta that for decades served as the network’s home.

Instead, Brian O’Shea reports, the two presidential frontrunners will go face-to-face in a modest studio and office complex in Midtown that dates back to the network’s founding by Ted Turner in 1980.

The CNN Presidential Debate "game day" stage is shown at the CNN-Techwood campus, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Atlanta. CNN is preparing to host the Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Thursday night, June 27th. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The nascent network operated there until it outgrew it and moved into what became CNN Center in 1987. Staff moved back last year under new owner Warner Bros. Discovery.

Our Rodney Ho reports that CNN is using Studio D for the debate, normally the set of the show “MLB on TBS.” “Viewers familiar with that show will not recognize it,” one executive told Ho.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

Credit: TNS

Medicaid for millions in U.S. hinges on Deloitte systems plagued by errors

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol

Credit: Jenni Girtman

CDC commits $3 million to Black churches to continue fight against COVID-19

Credit: Jenni Girtman

CDC commits $3 million to Black churches to continue fight against COVID-19

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era
The Latest
Warnock: ‘We fixin’ to win one more time’
4m ago
Klobuchar: Biden should put Trump’s felony ‘front and center’
21m ago
Biden and Trump will be speaking to an empty studio
27m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta