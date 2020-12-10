Mike Pence cheers Texas suit against Georgia: ‘God bless Texas!’

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, left, gives Vice President Mike Pence a thank-you bump on the chest at the conclusion of the "Defend the Majority" rally Thursday in Augusta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

But a spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Carr called the Texas attorney general “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia.”

Pence’s mention of the Texas lawsuit drew raucous cheers from the hundreds of Trump supporters who had come to see Pence at the Augusta airport. Many called out, “Four more years!”

The vice president was joined Thursday by Perdue and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who both also complained about Georgia’s elections in November.

“I imagine many of you are, like me, pretty sad about the outcome here in Georgia on Nov. 3 and maybe a little mad about it as well,” Sonny Perdue said. “We’re going to continue to prosecute every opportunity we have to make sure that we have a fair election on Jan. 5. And we’re not giving up on November, either.”

David Perdue also promised to fight for Trump and said the November election is not over yet.

“I’m going to fight with (the president) until the last word is said about this November election, and we won’t let up until we get a fair counting of votes right here in Georgia,” Perdue said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the vote count earlier this week for Joe Biden, and Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state’s 16 electors for the president-elect.

Vice President Mike Pence sprints to the stage in Augusta for a rally supporting Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's Jan. 5 runoffs. Pence encouraged voters to use absentee ballots to cast their votes in advance.

Along with vowing to throw out illegal ballots and praising the attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results, Pence simultaneously urged the men and women in Augusta to vote in January — and especially to vote absentee if possible.

Not only has absentee voting been the primary target of Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies, it is also the method of voting the Texas suit alleges is illegal in Georgia. Despite that, Republican officials, including Pence and the Georgia Republican Party, are urging supporters to vote early or by absentee ballot to get their votes cast in advance.

“You can actually request an absentee ballot today,” Pence told the crowd before referring them to the secretary of state’s online information portal for voters.

Pence also assured the audience that they shouldn’t worry about voter fraud this time around.

“Our great GOP State Chair David Shafer and the senators will tell you, we’re on it this time. We’re watching,” Pence said. “So get an absentee ballot today. Don’t wait. Get it done.”

Loeffler was not at Thursday’s rally. She was instead attending the funeral of Harrison Deal, a young aide to the Loeffler campaign and close friend of the Kemp family who was killed in a car accident last week.