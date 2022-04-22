Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks to defeat legal challenge to her candidacy

Ron Fein, an attorney for the challengers, told Administrative Judge Charles Beaudrot that the most devastating witness against Greene is her own remarks on social media and in interviews, including calling the protests surrounding Jan. 6 a “1776 moment.”

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore

“Instead, it turned out to be our 1861 moment,” said Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People.

Greene became the first member of Congress to publicly testify under oath about the events leading to the Jan. 6 mob, which began with a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally that she had promoted on social media.

At one point in the back-and-forth, Greene began to criticize House Democrats. That prompted Andrew Celli, an attorney for the challengers, to cut her off and urge her to answer his question. Beaudrot soon stepped in, seeking a sense of calm.

“This is not theater. This is not an argument before the Supreme Court,” he said. “This is an evidentiary hearing.”

In another exchange, Celli asked her about a tweet she sent urging demonstrators to appear at the Capitol.

“Your speculating on why I’m tweeting that,” she said.

“Ms. Greene, I’m just asking questions,” he responded.

“And I’m just answering them,” she fired back.

The state administrative court hearing, in a downtown Atlanta office building, was held under intense scrutiny.

More than a dozen reporters gathered outside the Peachtree Street tower for live broadcasts. Inside the fourth-floor hearing room, Greene supporters erupted into applause as she entered with her attorneys, triggering a stern rebuke from a law enforcement officer.

Greene was joined in the hearing room by Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, another controversial Republican who is one of her most steadfast allies in Congress.

Combined Shape Caption Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., walks in the courtroom ahead of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Taylor Greene is expected to appear at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore

After the hearing, which is expected to last through much of Friday, Beaudrot will deliver his findings to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will then determine if Greene is qualified to appear on the ballot.

It will put Raffensperger, who is facing a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger, in a peculiar spot. He attracted Trump’s fury after he refused the then-president’s demand to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory.