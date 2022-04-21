Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy

There isn’t anything currently in the public sphere tying Greene to the violence of that day. She condemned the attack in its immediate aftermath and has repeatedly said she was not involved. Of late, she has focused on condemning the House committee investigating the riot and blasting what she considers the poor treatment of people charged with crimes in the attack.

Greene says the voters’ challenge is nothing more than a publicity stunt by political enemies who want her out of office. Similar challenges were also filed in Arizona and North Carolina against four other conservative lawmakers. None of them has gone as far as the one filed in Georgia against Greene.

“I am the first Republican member of Congress that is going to be forced to take the witness stand under oath and defend myself against a lie and something I never did,” she said during a recent interview on One America News Network.

Greene tried to get the case thrown out, but a federal judge ruled Monday that the review could proceed. Greene said it was setting a “dangerous precedent.”

“I cannot believe that I’m being forced to do this,” she said. “I can’t believe the judge has not thrown this case out and seen it for what it is. It’s nothing but a big, funded scam for the Democrats trying to control our elections.”

The case has even drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Greene and blamed the state’s Republican leaders for allowing the challenge to proceed. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will take the administrative judge’s recommendations and make a final decision on whether Greene should remain on the ballot ahead of the May 24 Republican primary.