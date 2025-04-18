Man arrested at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall demands charges be dropped

An attorney representing one of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents, whom police shocked with a Taser at an Acworth town hall this week, is urging the Cobb County district attorney to drop the charges against his client.
“Someone with no criminal history, a decorated veteran, has been arrested and suffered physical injuries, but also reputational harm,” attorney Carlos Rodriguez said of his client, Dallas resident Johnny Williams, a Marine Corps veteran.
The Cobb DA’s office was closed Friday, a state holiday, but an office spokesperson referred The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the county’s inmate booking website, which showed the charges against Williams.
It’s the latest development following Greene’s chaotic town hall Tuesday, where about nine of her constituents were removed, three of whom were arrested. Two of the attendees were shocked with a Taser after police said they threatened, resisted and harmed law enforcement.
Rodriguez put the blame on Greene.
“The congresswoman made very clear that she wanted people thrown out of the town hall,” he said.
Greene and the authorities were prepared for protests. The prescreened event was patrolled by at least 30 officers. And outside, patrols on horseback monitored hundreds of demonstrators as they protested the Rome Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.
Rodriguez claimed there was a coordinated effort from her and local law enforcement to throw anyone out for their dissenting views.
“Any comments or criticism, people were going to be thrown out,” he said.
Rodriguez framed the arrest of Williams and the other two people as unlawful assault by law enforcement.
Initially, Williams was charged with felony obstruction of a police officer and a simple battery misdemeanor. He has since been charged with making a terroristic threat, another felony. He was released Wednesday on $5,720 bond.
In a statement, Greene accused local Democrats of “spreading lies” about the arrests.
“These individuals were arrested for serious crimes, and their social media shows exactly who they are,” she said.
On Thursday, Greene posted images of two of the people arrested at the Acworth event. She said their social media accounts show a “history of posting extremist and dangerous content.”
Greene included screenshots of posts advocating violence, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was unable to independently verify the posts. Greene did not provide screenshots of any posts by Williams.
Town halls have become a political flashpoint in recent weeks since angry critics of Trump and his cost-cutting and government-shrinking policies have used them as a venue to channel their ire.
House Speaker Mike Johnson told congressional Republicans to refrain from in-person town halls, but instead of following Johnson’s recommendations, Greene, a firebrand Republican, chose to host an in-person event in one of the bluest parts of her otherwise red district.
Rodriguez said he is committed to stopping “any further injustices and harm done to Mr. Williams, perpetrated by the government.”
