‘Losing part of me:’ Plains residents dread loss of Jimmy Carter

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

PLAINS — When Philip Kurland first moved to Plains from Maryland 30 years ago, he said he didn’t even believe former President Jimmy Carter actually lived in his home town.

Now, Kurland is preparing to say goodbye to the man who sat with him in the apartment above the shop he owns on Main Street.

Their first meeting was shortly after Kurland and his wife opened their store that sells political memorabilia.

“I’m sitting on the floor trying to get something done and I look up and President and Mrs. Carter walk in to welcome us to the community,” he said. “We were shocked.”

Carter and his wife Roselynn made a habit of greeting new residents in their small town of about 750 people. And Kurland said he often spotted the Carters walking in town, hand in hand.”

“For years, he would come in here regularly to talk about anything that was on my mind — mostly politics,” he said. “They are very caring people. When I was sick and couldn’t come downstairs (about 10 years ago), he sat with me for an hour.”

Kurland’s store of political buttons, signs, posters, magnets and more — which he says is the largest in the nation — has drawn customers from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. When Carter is gone, he said, he’ll find joy in continuing to share stories of the former president.

“It hasn’t sunk in, but it it’s it feels like I’m losing part of me,” Kurland said. “(When Carter is gone) it’ll feel awkward and odd, to me, anyway, for a while. But I think overall when that’s passed, I think there will be a feeling of joy, because every time I think of him, it’ll put a smile on my face.”

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

