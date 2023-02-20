‘Losing part of me:’ Plains residents dread loss of Jimmy Carter

“For years, he would come in here regularly to talk about anything that was on my mind — mostly politics,” he said. “They are very caring people. When I was sick and couldn’t come downstairs (about 10 years ago), he sat with me for an hour.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kurland’s store of political buttons, signs, posters, magnets and more — which he says is the largest in the nation — has drawn customers from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. When Carter is gone, he said, he’ll find joy in continuing to share stories of the former president.

“It hasn’t sunk in, but it it’s it feels like I’m losing part of me,” Kurland said. “(When Carter is gone) it’ll feel awkward and odd, to me, anyway, for a while. But I think overall when that’s passed, I think there will be a feeling of joy, because every time I think of him, it’ll put a smile on my face.”