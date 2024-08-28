Live: Harris, Walz kick off two-day swing through Georgia

SAVANNAH — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, kicked off a two-day swing on Wednesday through southeast Georgia that tests the limits of Democratic ambitions in the battleground state.

Harris and Walz plan to tour through parts of the state that rarely see Democratic presidential contenders to try to boost Democratic turnout and dent former President Donald Trump’s margins in nearby ruby-red rural counties.

It’s a strategy built off President Joe Biden’s slim victory in 2020, which made him the first Democrat to capture Georgia in nearly three decades. He won thanks to huge turnout in metro Atlanta and better-than-expected support from areas long neglected by Democratic presidential contenders.