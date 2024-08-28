Politics

Live: Harris, Walz kick off two-day swing through Georgia

Senator Jon Ossoff joined the Politically Georgia podcast to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and their chances in Georgia.

Credit: video

Credit: video

By
16 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, kicked off a two-day swing on Wednesday through southeast Georgia that tests the limits of Democratic ambitions in the battleground state.

Harris and Walz plan to tour through parts of the state that rarely see Democratic presidential contenders to try to boost Democratic turnout and dent former President Donald Trump’s margins in nearby ruby-red rural counties.

It’s a strategy built off President Joe Biden’s slim victory in 2020, which made him the first Democrat to capture Georgia in nearly three decades. He won thanks to huge turnout in metro Atlanta and better-than-expected support from areas long neglected by Democratic presidential contenders.

“It is about time Democrats are coming to rural Georgia,” said Keith McCants, chairman of the Bryan County Democratic Committee. “I’ve been preaching this for the last 15-20 years.”

The two-day trip is the first joint campaign event in Georgia since Harris tapped Walz has her No. 2. The bus tour schedule is a closely guarded secret, but officials say the trip will be capped on Thursday by a solo Harris rally in Savannah.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

