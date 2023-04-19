X

LISTEN: Kemp lays out a 2024 vision without Trump

Over the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp told his fellow Republicans that it’s time to move on from former President Donald Trump and the 2020 election.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why the Republican governor is making the case for anyone but Trump on CNN and to the AJC.

The two will also explain why it won’t be easy to move on from Trump since a new UGA poll shows the former president remains the clear favorite for Georgia Republicans.

Do you have a question you’d like to ask Greg and Patricia on the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

