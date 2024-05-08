Politics

Listen: Biden, Trump both need to keep an eye on Haley’s primary totals

High-level Georgia Democrat and GOP commentator give ‘Politically Georgia’ their takes on the race for the White House.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 128,000 votes in Tuesday's GOP presidential primary in Indiana even though she quit the race two months ago. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 128,000 votes in Tuesday's GOP presidential primary in Indiana even though she quit the race two months ago. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
By
46 minutes ago

Two months after dropping out of the GOP race for president, Nikki Haley’s continued strength in the primaries could be a warning sign for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in their runs for the White House.

Haley garnered more than 20% of voters’ support — 128,000 votes in all — in Indiana’s primary on Tuesday.

CNN Republican commentator Alice Stewart says the former South Carolina governor and onetime U.N. ambassador “did a good job of communicating a younger generation of fresh, positive, forward-thinking leadership.”

Stewart told the hosts of “Politically Georgia” on Wednesday that Haley communicated well on abortion during her candidacy.

“(Haley) really did manage to navigate the abortion issue in a way that is more receptive to independent voters and saying, ‘Let’s not demonize this issue,’ ” Stewart said.

Democratic National Committee member Wendy Davis interpreted the Indiana primary differently. She said Biden has a chance to win some of those Haley voters.

“I think it’s the same kind of voters you saw that helped us win in 2020 and helped us elect two Democratic senators,” Davis said.

Both women also commented on the op-ed former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wrote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging Republicans to vote for Biden.

“(Duncan) refreshed our memories,” Davis said. “He had a very accurate assessment of how Donald Trump performed as president at one of the most difficult times in our nation during the pandemic and he performed horribly.”

“The reality is Republicans want to see someone besides President Biden be reelected,” Stewart said. “And if that means getting behind President Trump, that’s what they will do.”

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mark Niesse joins us to talk about the latest package of election bills Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment2h ago

Credit: TNS

What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?
49m ago

Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She didn’t want to die’: Family, friends to honor Dunwoody High student
2h ago

Biden taps Florida judge for Atlanta-based federal appeals court
The Latest

Credit: TNS

What’s next in Fulton County’s election interference case?
49m ago
Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis
1h ago
Court of Appeals to consider DA Fani Willis removal in Trump Georgia election case
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Heath

Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal