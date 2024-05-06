LISTEN: ACLU’s Andrea Young talks about campus protests and cash bail law

“I grew up in the civil rights movement, which was, you know, one nonstop demonstration,” said Young, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young. “If we are to continue to be a democracy, we have to have a way for voices to be heard.”

Young condemned police action on Georgia’s campuses on Monday’s edition of “Politically Georgia.”

“Once you get an arrest, you’re in the system, and that will follow these kids for a very long time,” Young said. “Don’t call the police for nonviolent protests. That should be a last resort.”

Her comments come as Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves announced Monday that the institution would move its commencement activities following several on-campus demonstrations.

“Our great universities are not supposed to be country clubs,” Young said. “They’re supposed to be places where people learn to engage in debating ideas, having very strongly held views and talking about the evidence, the facts.”

Young also spoke to the hosts about a series of bills passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

She said the ACLU will take legal action over a new cash bail law.

“This is bad policymaking,” Young said. “It’s cruel, costly and counterproductive.”

Senate Bill 63 forces judges to require cash bail for 30 additional offenses, including a second trespassing offense or failure to appear in court for a traffic citation.

The law also restricts organizations operating charitable funds from bailing out anyone anywhere in the state more than three times per year.

Critics of the measure also said it undoes criminal justice efforts that Nathan Deal put in place when he was governor.

Kemp has one more day to sign or veto bills sent to his desk by the Legislature.

