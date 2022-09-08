Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate challenging Georgia’s leadership committee law

“The way the leadership committee statute is set up is that it creates different contribution limits for candidates who are running against each other in the same race,” said Bryan Sells, Graham’s attorney. “The Supreme Court has said because political fundraising is a fundamental right, that kind of inequality is unconstitutional.”

Graham said Libertarians should not be penalized because they poll lower than mainstream party candidates.

“Libertarians have a very similar setup as the Republicans and Democrats,” Graham said in a press release. “We have bylaws and a platform, we hold conventions and we run dozens of candidates. It’s yet another way the two major parties work together to snuff out the competition.”

As of June 30, the most recent campaign filing deadline, Jones had raised about $60,000 through his WBJ Leadership Committee in addition to the about $2.7 million he’s raised since announcing his campaign last summer. He’s also loaned himself a total of $4 million.

Bailey reported raising about $1.1 million by the last filing deadline. His leadership committee, Defending Democracy, had not yet reported raising any money.

Graham reported raising about $6,000 for his campaign, with about $2,100 of that coming from the Libertarian Party of Georgia.