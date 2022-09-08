ajc logo
X

Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate challenging Georgia’s leadership committee law

Ryan Graham is the Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor. Contributed photo.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Combined ShapeCaption
Ryan Graham is the Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor. Contributed photo.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor has filed a lawsuit challenging a Georgia law that allows a few candidates to raise unlimited campaign contributions, saying it puts hopefuls who are not Republican or Democrats at a disadvantage.

Ryan Graham, the Libertarian candidate on the November ballot, said in the lawsuit that his constitutional rights are being violated because state law has set a lower fundraising limit for candidates for third party candidates. It also limits how much most Democrats and Republicans can raise.

Statewide candidates, such as those running for lieutenant governor, are currently allowed to raise $7,600 from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election.

But Republican lawmakers in 2021 passed a law that also allows the Republican governor, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, the party lieutenant governor nominees and party caucuses to create special leadership committees to raise as much cash as they can, without limits for individual donors.

The law defines “political party” as a political organization that had a candidate for governor or president whoreceived at least 20% of the votes cast in the previous election. That is always Republicans and Democrats. That means Graham’s opponents, Republican Burt Jones and Democrat Charlie Bailey, can raise bigger contributions than Graham.

“The way the leadership committee statute is set up is that it creates different contribution limits for candidates who are running against each other in the same race,” said Bryan Sells, Graham’s attorney. “The Supreme Court has said because political fundraising is a fundamental right, that kind of inequality is unconstitutional.”

Graham said Libertarians should not be penalized because they poll lower than mainstream party candidates.

“Libertarians have a very similar setup as the Republicans and Democrats,” Graham said in a press release. “We have bylaws and a platform, we hold conventions and we run dozens of candidates. It’s yet another way the two major parties work together to snuff out the competition.”

As of June 30, the most recent campaign filing deadline, Jones had raised about $60,000 through his WBJ Leadership Committee in addition to the about $2.7 million he’s raised since announcing his campaign last summer. He’s also loaned himself a total of $4 million.

Bailey reported raising about $1.1 million by the last filing deadline. His leadership committee, Defending Democracy, had not yet reported raising any money.

Graham reported raising about $6,000 for his campaign, with about $2,100 of that coming from the Libertarian Party of Georgia.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks
Jarrett, Walker and Terrell are centerpieces of Falcons’ rebuilt defense 6h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
17h ago
Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
5h ago
Under construction: 5 keys to the Falcons’ season
Under construction: 5 keys to the Falcons’ season
Saints coach Dennis Allen on Kyle Pitts: ‘He’s a matchup kind of nightmare’
18h ago
The Latest
Georgia revenue up 8.5% in August despite national fears of downturn
1h ago
Why Fulton prosecutors are interested in a Coffee County data breach
2h ago
Jones on Duncan’s non-endorsement: ‘You can’t miss something you never wanted’
4h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top