Klobuchar: Biden should put Trump’s felony ‘front and center’

Will President Joe Biden lean into the legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump in Atlanta and other jurisdictions? U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar thinks so.

The former Democratic presidential candidate told the Politically Georgia podcast on Thursday that Biden should invoke the New York hush money felony conviction and other pending legal charges.

”That’s still on the ballot with everything we’re seeing now. If I were Joe Biden, and I know how much the president cares about democracy, I’d make that front and center,” the Minnesota Democrat said.