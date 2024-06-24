Breaking: The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling
Klobuchar: Biden should put Trump’s felony ‘front and center’

16 minutes ago

Will President Joe Biden lean into the legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump in Atlanta and other jurisdictions? U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar thinks so.

The former Democratic presidential candidate told the Politically Georgia podcast on Thursday that Biden should invoke the New York hush money felony conviction and other pending legal charges.

”That’s still on the ballot with everything we’re seeing now. If I were Joe Biden, and I know how much the president cares about democracy, I’d make that front and center,” the Minnesota Democrat said.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this week shows how divisive the criminal charges are. Nearly half of all voters polled say they approve of the New York jury’s May verdict, including a bare majority of independent voters. And roughly one-third of independents polled say the convictions make them less likely to back Trump.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

