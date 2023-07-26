BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA Fani Willis bests primary challenger
Politics

Key Georgia incumbents win big in Tuesday’s primary

FILE — Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 24, 2023. If passed, the proposed maps would spur debate over whether majority-minority districts have the same protections against racial discrimination under the Voting Rights Act. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

By
2 minutes ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis routed her challenger. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is demolishing her rivals. And Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson has an early lead.

Early returns show that incumbents in Georgia’s most closely watched races are in strong position to win Tuesday’s primaries.

What’s less clear is the outcome of Georgia’s 3rd District race, the most competitive U.S. House seat in Georgia. Former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack and ex-Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan are neck and neck.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta