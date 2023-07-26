Key Georgia incumbents win big in Tuesday’s primary

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis routed her challenger. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is demolishing her rivals. And Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson has an early lead.

Early returns show that incumbents in Georgia’s most closely watched races are in strong position to win Tuesday’s primaries.

What’s less clear is the outcome of Georgia’s 3rd District race, the most competitive U.S. House seat in Georgia. Former Donald Trump aide Brian Jack and ex-Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan are neck and neck.