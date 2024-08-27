Kennedy withdraws from Georgia presidential ballot

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally asked the secretary of state’s office to withdraw his name from the Georgia ballot Tuesday following the suspension of his campaign.

Kennedy announced at a Phoenix news conference last week he would pull out of swing states and endorse former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy’s request comes after an administrative law judge recommended on Monday that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger deny Kennedy’s petition to appear on the ballot because he had used what Democrats called a “sham” New York residency on his paperwork, while he was actually living in Los Angeles.