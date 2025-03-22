Kemp’s legal overhaul splinters Democrats and exposes GOP divisions

“The chains and shackles that she thought she had on me had to be broken,” said Jackson, who is Black. “Because in that very instance, I realized that she only tolerated me as long as I went along to get along. I was never allowed to be free.”

Jackson left the state Capitol on Friday uncertain about whether he would remain a Democrat. Republicans hold a 100-80 edge in the House, and any defection puts Democrats further away from regaining control of the chamber. But some party leaders were ready to see him bolt.

”Good riddance,” said Democratic state Rep. Tanya Miller, who helped lead her party’s fight against Kemp’s legislation. She added that Jackson’s speech was “the most disgusting” she’s ever heard.

Republicans have long courted Jackson, a preacher who was a close friend of the late House Speaker David Ralston. He’s broken party lines over past controversial issues, most notably joining GOP lawmakers to back anti-abortion restrictions in 2019.

And Jackson only narrowly won his competitive district in November, after a judge rejected his Republican challenger’s claims that dozens of voters were given incorrect ballots in the election.

Democrats said the defections from Jackson, along with state Reps. Michelle Au of Johns Creek and Carl Gilliard of Savannah, felt like betrayals. The caucus voted internally to oppose the proposal, and leaders fiercely lobbied the chamber’s 80 Democrats to vote against it.

“I’m disappointed in my colleagues, and I’m just going to say it, and I may regret it later, but I’m going to say it because we were sent here to represent the people, and we were sent here to make hard decisions,” said state Rep. Stacey Evans, an Atlanta Democrat who urged voters to hold them accountable in next year’s election.

Gilliard didn’t immediately comment on his stance. Au, a physician, told party leaders earlier this year she would support for the measure, and officials said she waited until its passage seemed secure before tallying her “yes” vote.

“It is by no means a perfect bill. There are elements I object to,” Au said. “But on balance I think it protects our fair, equal access for all to our justice system while hopefully addressing the ways our litigation environment has become untenable for many.”

The Democratic renegades weren’t the only reason the measure barely squeezed through the House with a 91-82 vote – the bare minimum required.

Republican state Reps. Buddy DeLoach of Hinesville, Noelle Kahaian of Henry County, Trey Kelley of Cedartown, Danny Mathis of Cochran, Tyler Paul Smith of Bremen, Vance Smith of Pine Mountain, Jordan Ridley of Cherokee County and Dale Washburn of Macon all broke party lines to vote against it.

Those Republicans didn’t face the same public blowback since Kemp’s measure passed. State Rep. James Burchett, a Waycross Republican who led the lobbying effort for the bill, said “we let our members vote how they please.”

As for Kemp, he sidestepped a question Friday about whether he’d seek political retribution against Republicans who defied him.

“This bill has now passed, and I thank the teams together,” he said of GOP leaders who flanked him at a celebratory press conference. “And we’re going to be moving forward to keep the great leadership we have and hold the seats that we got.”