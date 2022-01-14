Kemp urges Georgians to be ‘winter weather aware’ as storm approaches

Those going to the parade in Athens honoring Georgia’s football national championship should make plans to return home after the celebration, he said, or plan to hunker down in Athens until Monday.

Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said an “all hands on deck” response from his agency was underway, and crews have double-treated highways to try to prevent icy buildup.

Col. Chris Wright of the Georgia Department of Public Safety urged motorists to stay off the roads if they can – and to drive with caution if they can’t.

“We hope the storm will underdeliver,” Kemp said. “But it could overdeliver. And we’re throwing all the resources we have available at this.”