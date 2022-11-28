Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent

His annual white-supremacist America First Political Action Conference has drawn far-right Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who appeared at a February event where attendees cheered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and chanted Vladimir Putin’s name.

Fuentes also joined protests outside the state Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion in 2020 promoting Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud.

Walker, who faces a Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, has avoided criticizing Trump as he tries to rally conservatives. Trump endorsed Walker before he entered the race, and Walker supports his newly launched 2024 bid.

The governor, by contrast, has a more tortured history with Trump. The former president blamed him for his 2020 defeat and recruited ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run against him. Kemp defeated the Trump-backed candidate by 52 points in May. After his reelection win, some view him as a potential 2024 contender.

While Walker declined comment through an aide, other state Republicans also condemned Fuentes.

Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement that “racism and antisemitism should not be tolerated in America, and Republicans should not affiliate with those who promote these harmful ideologies.”

Democrats, meanwhile, unified behind their criticism of Trump for hosting Fuentes at his club. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, the state’s first Jewish U.S. senator, told the AJC it was “disgusting.”

“Every single Republican office-holder in our state should condemn the association of the former GOP president with white supremacist, neo-Nazi Holocaust deniers,” said Ossoff.