Kemp signs crime bills, including stiffer penalties for gang recruitment

Supporters of the bill say mandatory-minimum sentences are the best way to deter people from joining gangs.

Opponents of the legislation said bills such as SB 44 are a departure from the overhaul of Georgia’s criminal justice system under then-Gov. Nathan Deal, which included taking a step back from state laws dictating sentences.

The bill also amends the state’s bail laws to keep judges from allowing those charged with crimes to be released without posting a cash bond, known as “unsecured judicial release,” if the person has a history of not returning for their court date within the previous five years.

The bill was part of a package of legislation Kemp signed Wednesday in Duluth that has been part of his “tough on crime” agenda.

Other bills that Kemp signed Wednesday include: House Bill 227, a measure requiring a sentence of at least two and up to 20 years in prison for people convicted of intentionally damaging critical infrastructure, including power, water and telecommunications equipment; Senate Bill 215, which requires local governments to remove information such as the address of a police officer from online property tax records if the officer requests it; and Senate Bill 155, a measure making it a felony to kill a K-9 or search and rescue animal with a sentence of at least two and up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000.

The laws take effect July 1.