Kemp signs crime bills, including stiffer penalties for gang recruitment

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Anyone accused of recruiting a minor into a gang will soon face felony charges, after Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Wednesday aimed at cracking down on crime.

Senate Bill 44 will require judges to sentence anyone convicted of recruiting members to a street gang to five to 20 years in prison. That time would be served after any additional sentence for a gang-related crime, and the recruitment sentence could not be reduced for good behavior.

The law increases the minimum sentence for gang recruitment to at least 10 years if the person being recruited is under 17 or has a mental disability.

““I’m proud to sign SB 44 into law today and send a clear message to gangs in our state: Come after our children, and we will come after you,” Kemp said. “This bill will help us stop the spread of gangs, hold offenders accountable and keep our communities safe.”

SB 44 takes away a judge’s option to sentence people convicted of gang recruitment to a fine of between $10,000 and $15,000 to avoid time in prison.

Supporters of the bill say mandatory-minimum sentences are the best way to deter people from joining gangs.

Opponents of the legislation said bills such as SB 44 are a departure from the overhaul of Georgia’s criminal justice system under then-Gov. Nathan Deal, which included taking a step back from state laws dictating sentences.

The bill also amends the state’s bail laws to keep judges from allowing those charged with crimes to be released without posting a cash bond, known as “unsecured judicial release,” if the person has a history of not returning for their court date within the previous five years.

The bill was part of a package of legislation Kemp signed Wednesday in Duluth that has been part of his “tough on crime” agenda.

Other bills that Kemp signed Wednesday include: House Bill 227, a measure requiring a sentence of at least two and up to 20 years in prison for people convicted of intentionally damaging critical infrastructure, including power, water and telecommunications equipment; Senate Bill 215, which requires local governments to remove information such as the address of a police officer from online property tax records if the officer requests it; and Senate Bill 155, a measure making it a felony to kill a K-9 or search and rescue animal with a sentence of at least two and up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $50,000.

The laws take effect July 1.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims
