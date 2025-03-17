Breaking: Kemp seeks approval for state law officers to enforce federal immigration law
Politics
Politics

Kemp seeks approval for state law officers to enforce federal immigration law

Supporters tout it as a ‘force multiplier,’ while critics warn of racial profiling and community fear.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Tuesday, January 21, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Tuesday, January 21, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration is seeking federal approval for state Department of Public Safety officers to expand participation in a controversial program to allow them to perform some of the functions of federal immigration agents.

The governor said Monday the department’s 1,100 sworn officers would be trained under the program, known as 287(g), to “better assist in identifying and apprehending” people in the U.S. without permission who pose a public safety risk.

“If you are in our country illegally and committing crimes, you have no place in Georgia,” said Kemp, who called it a “common sense measure” that aligns with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would oversee the training under the proposed agreement announced by Kemp’s office. The Department of Public Safety includes Georgia State Patrol officers, Capitol Police and highway safety officers.

The Department of Public Safety already participates in a similar program that allows officers to enforce federal immigration laws in local jails and state prison systems.

The Trump administration is expected to rely on more assistance from local authorities as it aims to expand immigration enforcement and make good on campaign vows to launch the largest mass deportation in the nation’s history.

Supporters call it a “force multiplier” that helps deter uncontrolled immigration and saves money by deporting repeat offenders. Critics argue it’s discriminatory against racial and ethnic minorities, splits up families and discourages immigrant communities from reporting crimes.

“We are concerned about potential profiling and show-me-your-papers activities affecting hard working immigrants who are no danger to anyone,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund.

“We all want secure and safe communities,” she added. “We disagree with Gov. Kemp on his decision. We also hope that the officers trained will indeed focus on individuals that are violent criminals.”

Kemp won Georgia’s top office in 2018 on a pledge to target illegal immigration and has echoed Trump and other national Republicans in pushing for tougher measures to curb illegal border crossings.

The governor, a potential candidate for U.S. Senate or president, deployed a National Guard force to the U.S.-Mexico border during Trump’s first term in 2019 and sent another contingent there in 2024.

He signed legislation last year that requires sheriffs to coordinate with federal immigration officials when someone in custody is suspected of being in the country without permission. And he could soon weigh a measure that threatens local officials who resist enforcing Trump’s immigration policies with lawsuits.

Staff writer Lautaro Grinspan contributed to this report.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write

Prisons, education, school vouchers: A quick look at the 2026 Georgia state budget

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the fiscal 2026 state budget Tuesday

Election monitors report well-run 2024 election in Fulton County but seek improvements

An election monitoring team reported Wednesday that Fulton County's elections made significant improvements since 2020, but challenges remain.

The Latest

The House Chambers is full of lawmakers and judges as Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the state of the state address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Live: Track the bills moving through Georgia Legislature

57m ago

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

Georgia considers stiffer penalties for fentanyl possession and trafficking

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.