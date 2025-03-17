Kemp seeks approval for state law officers to enforce federal immigration law

Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration is seeking federal approval for state Department of Public Safety officers to expand participation in a controversial program to allow them to perform some of the functions of federal immigration agents.
The governor said Monday the department’s 1,100 sworn officers would be trained under the program, known as 287(g), to “better assist in identifying and apprehending” people in the U.S. without permission who pose a public safety risk.
“If you are in our country illegally and committing crimes, you have no place in Georgia,” said Kemp, who called it a “common sense measure” that aligns with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would oversee the training under the proposed agreement announced by Kemp’s office. The Department of Public Safety includes Georgia State Patrol officers, Capitol Police and highway safety officers.
The Department of Public Safety already participates in a similar program that allows officers to enforce federal immigration laws in local jails and state prison systems.
The Trump administration is expected to rely on more assistance from local authorities as it aims to expand immigration enforcement and make good on campaign vows to launch the largest mass deportation in the nation’s history.
Supporters call it a “force multiplier” that helps deter uncontrolled immigration and saves money by deporting repeat offenders. Critics argue it’s discriminatory against racial and ethnic minorities, splits up families and discourages immigrant communities from reporting crimes.
“We are concerned about potential profiling and show-me-your-papers activities affecting hard working immigrants who are no danger to anyone,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund.
“We all want secure and safe communities,” she added. “We disagree with Gov. Kemp on his decision. We also hope that the officers trained will indeed focus on individuals that are violent criminals.”
Kemp won Georgia’s top office in 2018 on a pledge to target illegal immigration and has echoed Trump and other national Republicans in pushing for tougher measures to curb illegal border crossings.
The governor, a potential candidate for U.S. Senate or president, deployed a National Guard force to the U.S.-Mexico border during Trump’s first term in 2019 and sent another contingent there in 2024.
He signed legislation last year that requires sheriffs to coordinate with federal immigration officials when someone in custody is suspected of being in the country without permission. And he could soon weigh a measure that threatens local officials who resist enforcing Trump’s immigration policies with lawsuits.
Staff writer Lautaro Grinspan contributed to this report.
