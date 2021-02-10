Kemp readies overhaul of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law

Current state law allows any Georgian who believes he has witnessed a crime to arrest the suspected offender if the crime “is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge.” If the crime is a felony and the person suspected of committing it is trying to flee, Georgians are allowed to arrest that person “upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”

The governor first promised to rewrite the law during his State of the State address in January, when he called it an “antiquated law that is ripe for abuse and enables sinister, evil motives.”

“We can again send a clear message: Georgia is a state that protects all of its people and fights injustice wherever it is found,” he said.

Since then, his office has consulted with legislative leaders from both parties and advocacy groups to hone the measure.

Supporters of the current version say an overhaul is unwarranted and that it is rarely used successfully as a defense in court. Voters, meanwhile, are split. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found 46% said they support a repeal of the law and 45% said they did not.