Kemp puts additional $5.7 million into seemingly endless water wars legal fight

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Politics
By
17 minutes ago
X

Georgia’s tab for the legal fight over water rights with Alabama and Florida soared past $50 million a few years ago. On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp committed an additional $5.7 million for litigation costs and legal fees in a battle that dates to the 1990s.

The money was included as part of an executive order Kemp signed Thursday transferring $8.9 million from his office’s emergency fund to several areas. Much of the rest went for “crime supression efforts.”

The state’s new fiscal year begins Saturday and agencies generally give back money they don’t spend, so Kemp’s move beats that deadline.

While the cases have been going on for three decades, the cost of the water dispute has steadily risen since October 2013, when Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to severely limit Georgia’s withdrawals from the Chattahoochee River.

The Supreme Court in April 2021 unanimously dismissed the water rights case that Florida brought against Georgia. That suit blamed Georgia for the ecological collapse of the Apalachicola Bay following a drought.

A few months later a federal judge struck down a legal challenge to how much water Georgia gets to keep from the Chattahoochee River.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash dismissed claims by the state of Alabama and multiple environmental groups that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan was holding back too much water in Georgia reservoirs along the upper Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin.

However, the water dispute has continued to drag on in court and run up legal bills for taxpayers.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New Georgia law expands restrictions on sex offenders 3h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
52m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DOE says Georgia’s clean energy sector has grown; larger surge expected
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: Contrb

Atlanta church with Pride flag vandalized again
4h ago
The Latest

Appeals court sides with state over law targeting boycotts against Israel
1h ago
Limits on gender-affirming care, pay raises among state laws in effect July 1
10h ago
Opinion: This might be the Impeachment Congress
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
5h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
8h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top